Why EU is mulling a tax on Big Tech firms
What's the story
The European Union (EU) has proposed a new tax on major digital companies as part of its budget plan. The proposal was announced by European Council President Antonio Costa, who said it could help resolve disagreements among member states over the bloc's long-term funding. The new spending proposal cuts the initial plan by €204 billion ($224 billion), which some countries had criticized as too burdensome.
Tax details
Proposed digital tax could face backlash from US
The proposed digital tax would apply to companies with an annual turnover for digital activities of at least €50 million in the EU and a global turnover exceeding €750 million.
The companies would have to pay an annual contribution of 3% on their net revenue from online advertising, digital intermediation services, and user-generated data.
This move is likely to draw criticism from US President Donald Trump as his administration has previously opposed EU fines and actions against Big Tech.
Upcoming discussions
Proposed budget plan to be discussed at EU leaders' meeting
The proposed budget plan will be the main topic of discussion when EU leaders meet in Brussels next week.
Costa hopes to reach an agreement by December, amid fears that delaying talks could push them into a contentious election year in 2027.
Once an agreement is reached among member states, they will have to negotiate with the parliament, which has warned it would block the spending plan if its concerns are ignored.
Tax resistance
Opposition to proposed digital tax from 'frugal' EU members
Germany is part of a group of six "frugal" EU members, including Sweden, that have expressed skepticism over new taxes.
Swedish Europe Minister Jessica Rosencrantz said, "It's money taken from somewhere else. It won't solve the financial equation," adding that the focus should be on cutting expenditure.
On the other hand, France and several southern, central, and eastern European countries are pushing for greater funding to support agriculture and regional development.