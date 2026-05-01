Eurobank launches NPCI UPI remittance to India, live in Greece
Sending money from Greece or Cyprus to India just got a lot easier: Eurobank has rolled out a new UPI-based remittance service, created with NPCI.
It's already live in Greece and coming soon to Cyprus.
The bank's CEO, Fokion Karavias, shared that fees will be kept low so people can send funds home without worrying about high charges.
Eurobank opens 1st India representative office
Eurobank has also announced its first representative office in India, aiming to make business smoother between Europe and India.
This move ties into the EU-India trade deal that cuts tariffs on most goods and supports nearly all of India's exports to Europe.
With big assets and a strong presence in Cyprus, Eurobank hopes to help Indian businesses expand into the EU and strengthen economic connections on both sides.