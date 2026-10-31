Eveready posts ₹31.92cr Q2 FY2027 profit as revenue hits ₹428.24cr
Business
Eveready Industries is back in the green, posting a ₹31.92 crore profit for Q2 FY2027 after last year's loss.
Revenue jumped 10.72% to ₹428.24 crore, making this the eighth straight quarter of growth, thanks mostly to strong sales of alkaline batteries and rechargeable products.
Eveready doubles down on mosquito protection
The company trimmed its net debt and kept income rising, even as expenses went up.
CEO Anirban Banerjee says they're doubling down on mosquito protection products and pushing their "Unplug and use anywhere" campaign.
Looking ahead, Eveready plans to expand its alkaline lineup and boost liquid vaporizer sales, all while keeping an eye on costs and ramping up production at their Jammu facility.