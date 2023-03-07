Business

Everything to know about Tira, Reliance's rival to Nykaa

Written by Athik Saleh Mar 07, 2023, 07:02 pm 2 min read

Tira's first offline store will be opened in Mumbai

Reliance Retail's beauty e-commerce platform Tira will be available to customers in the coming weeks. Tira's presence won't be limited to the online space. The company has now announced its plans to open offline stores. The first offline store of Tira is expected to be opened by April. Reliance aims to challenge established players in the market with Tira.

Why does this story matter?

Reliance is no stranger to beauty and personal care products. However, a dedicated beauty store concept is something that is lacking in the company's extensive retail portfolio.

India's beauty market is still at its nascent stage. There is unlimited potential and Reliance wants to tap into that.

The online-offline double-prong approach certainly sets it apart from competitors such as Nykaa and Myntra.

Tira is only available to employees for now

Reliance launched Tira's app for employees last month. On the app, Reliance offers makeup, skincare, hair care, fragrances, bathing, men's beauty, and some luxury items. It is currently exclusive to employees. The portal will be available for customers "very soon," said Reliance Retail managing director Subramaniam V. He was speaking on the sidelines of an event organized by FICCI in New Delhi.

First offline store will be opened in Mumbai

The company's first offline store selling skincare and cosmetic products will be opened in Mumbai. It will be expanded to more locations in the future. "It will come up in the month of April in Mumbai," Subraaniam said. Reliance's expansion plans for Tira include standalone shops and shop-in-shop. "We would have a sufficient number of stores to take it pan-India," he added.

Tira will house more premium brands

Tira will house more premium brands. But fans of non-premium brands should not worry. Another concept that caters to the need of the latter could be underway. "Tira will be the premium piece of it, the non-premium piece we are yet to decide," said Subramaniam. The platform's dedicated luxury section will directly compete with Nykaa Luxe and Tata CLiQ Luxury.

Tira offline store will have several tech interventions

The Tira store is expected to be technologically advanced. There could be customized recommendations and virtual try-on. The company might retail luxury products under a particular category called Tira Red. "We were there in personal care, hair care, and the largest customer for Lakme. But now, we are bringing a kind of special channel for beauty," Subramaniam said.