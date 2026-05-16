OpenAI's Greg Brockman takes on new role amid executive reshuffle

OpenAI has announced a major executive reshuffle, appointing its co-founder and president, Greg Brockman, as the head of product strategy. The move comes after Fidji Simo, the company's CEO of AGI deployment, took medical leave. The reorganization is part of a broader plan to simplify OpenAI's structure and combine its two most powerful tools, ChatGPT and Codex, into one seamless experience.

Strategic shift Brockman was temporarily managing products during Simo's absence Brockman, who was already leading OpenAI's AI infrastructure, had been temporarily managing products during Simo's absence. Now, this arrangement has been made permanent. In a memo to staff, Brockman said the company is consolidating product efforts "to execute with maximum focus toward the agentic future." He added that OpenAI's different tools are naturally starting to converge into one core product team.

Product integration Integration of ChatGPT, Codex, and developer API into 1 unit The reorganization also sees the integration of ChatGPT, Codex, and its developer API into one unit. This is part of OpenAI's plan to build "agents," AI that can perform digital tasks on users' behalf. Several other leaders are also being promoted in this transition: Thibault Sottiaux will now head the core product platform across all consumer and business surfaces, while Nick Turley will focus on revamping OpenAI's enterprise products.

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