OpenAI's Greg Brockman takes on new role amid executive reshuffle
What's the story
OpenAI has announced a major executive reshuffle, appointing its co-founder and president, Greg Brockman, as the head of product strategy. The move comes after Fidji Simo, the company's CEO of AGI deployment, took medical leave. The reorganization is part of a broader plan to simplify OpenAI's structure and combine its two most powerful tools, ChatGPT and Codex, into one seamless experience.
Strategic shift
Brockman was temporarily managing products during Simo's absence
Brockman, who was already leading OpenAI's AI infrastructure, had been temporarily managing products during Simo's absence. Now, this arrangement has been made permanent. In a memo to staff, Brockman said the company is consolidating product efforts "to execute with maximum focus toward the agentic future." He added that OpenAI's different tools are naturally starting to converge into one core product team.
Product integration
Integration of ChatGPT, Codex, and developer API into 1 unit
The reorganization also sees the integration of ChatGPT, Codex, and its developer API into one unit. This is part of OpenAI's plan to build "agents," AI that can perform digital tasks on users' behalf. Several other leaders are also being promoted in this transition: Thibault Sottiaux will now head the core product platform across all consumer and business surfaces, while Nick Turley will focus on revamping OpenAI's enterprise products.
Executive changes
Reshuffle follows high-profile exits and intensifying competition
The latest reshuffle comes after a string of high-profile exits at OpenAI, including the heads of the Sora video project and AI workspace for scientists. Simo reportedly worked closely with Brockman to finalize this new strategy during her medical leave. Meanwhile, OpenAI is under pressure from competitors like Anthropic and Google and is said to be streamlining its product offerings ahead of a possible IPO later this year.