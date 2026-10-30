Finance ministry launches 5-member committee led by Suresh N Patel
Business
India's finance ministry just launched a five-member committee to take a hard look at how our banks are doing and what they'll need next.
Led by former Central Vigilance Commissioner Suresh N Patel, the group has six months to come up with fresh ideas that could help India reach its developed economy goals.
Executives named to finance panel
The lineup includes top names like RBI Deputy Governor Shirish Chandra Murmu, former managing director and chief executive officer of Indian Bank Padmaja Chunduru, and former RBI Deputy Governor N S Vishwanathan.
This move was announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her latest budget speech, as part of the Viksit Bharat agenda.
The main goal: suggest ways to make Indian banks stronger and ready for long-term growth.