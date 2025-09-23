Next Article
Flipkart, Amazon sales marred by app crashes, failed orders
Business
Flipkart and Amazon kicked off their big festive sales for premium members on Monday, but things didn't go smoothly.
Shoppers ran into app crashes, failed orders, price mismatches, and couldn't use bank offers as promised.
Hot-ticket items like the iPhone 16 Pro vanished from stock in less than a minute, leaving many frustrated.
GST rollout aimed to make high-value purchases more attractive
Flipkart's "Big Billion Day" got a lot of flak online—people shared stories of frozen checkouts and canceled orders.
Amazon's Great Indian Festival saw fewer complaints but shoppers were warned to double-check deals.
All this happened just as a new GST rollout aimed to make high-value purchases more attractive with visible tax perks—but tech glitches stole the spotlight instead.