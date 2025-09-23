Flipkart, Amazon sales marred by app crashes, failed orders Business Sep 23, 2025

Flipkart and Amazon kicked off their big festive sales for premium members on Monday, but things didn't go smoothly.

Shoppers ran into app crashes, failed orders, price mismatches, and couldn't use bank offers as promised.

Hot-ticket items like the iPhone 16 Pro vanished from stock in less than a minute, leaving many frustrated.