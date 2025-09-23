Trump's Fed pick wants rates below 3% this year

Miran's views clash with Powell's concerns about inflation

Miran's push for deeper cuts goes against what current Fed Chair Jerome Powell is worried about—Powell thinks tariffs and rising prices could keep inflation high.

Miran, though, says most of that inflation is coming from housing and expects it'll cool off soon, especially as population growth slows with Trump's immigration policies.

Even though he is Trump's top economic adviser (currently on leave while serving on the Fed board), Miran insists his views are all his own—Trump "never asked me to set policy in a specific way."