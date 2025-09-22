India's beauty market hits $21B: What's driving this growth

Personal care leads the pack for revenue, with skincare following, and makeup and fragrances close behind. Consumers are loving Ayurveda-inspired blends, food-based ingredients, minimalist routines ("skinimalism"), AI-driven personalization, and brands that take sustainability seriously. While affordable products still rule store shelves, premium options are catching on fast.

Advice for new players in the game

Experts say new brands should focus on building an aspirational vibe and real community connections—think hero products that fill genuine gaps.

Omnichannel presence and trial packs help too.

The big takeaway? Entrepreneurship is a decades-long journey; 93% of value is created in the second decade, so patience (and authenticity) pays off in this space.