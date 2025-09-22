Google's $305B ad business faces federal trial
Google is back in the legal spotlight, this time facing a federal trial in Virginia that kicked off on September 22, 2025.
The US government is accusing Google of dominating the digital ad world unfairly—just weeks after Google was cleared of similar charges about its search business.
Judge Leonie M. Brinkema is leading the case, which aims to figure out if Google's ad tech really gives it too much power.
Potential global impact on big tech
The Justice Department wants to break up Google's grip on online ads and might even force it to sell off key ad tech.
Google, meanwhile, has suggested tweaks to its ad auction system that could help publishers.
With over $305 billion made from ads over the years, this business is huge for Google's parent company Alphabet.
Experts say the outcome could seriously shape how digital ads work—and maybe even set new rules for big tech worldwide.