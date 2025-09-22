Google's $305B ad business faces federal trial

Potential global impact on big tech

The Justice Department wants to break up Google's grip on online ads and might even force it to sell off key ad tech.

Google, meanwhile, has suggested tweaks to its ad auction system that could help publishers.

With over $305 billion made from ads over the years, this business is huge for Google's parent company Alphabet.

Experts say the outcome could seriously shape how digital ads work—and maybe even set new rules for big tech worldwide.