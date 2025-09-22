Seshaasai Technologies IPO opens for subscription tomorrow

Seshaasai Technologies, a major player in payment solutions and digital communications, is opening its IPO for subscription from September 23-25, 2024. The company plans to raise ₹813cr—₹480cr through new shares and ₹333cr via an offer-for-sale by promoters.

Anchor investors have already picked up shares worth ₹243cr Big-name anchor investors have already picked up shares worth ₹243cr at ₹423 each on September 22.

Share allotment wraps up on September 26, with trading set to begin on BSE and NSE by September 30.

Seshaasai's valuation stands at ₹6,844cr.

Company powers payment cards for banks and insurers Founded in 1993 (and rebranded in 2024), Seshaasai powers payment cards for banks and insurers—holding nearly a third of India's credit/debit card issuance market in FY25.

Besides making cards with embedded customer data, they handle secure delivery of things like policy documents and statements via print, email, or SMS.