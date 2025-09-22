GK Energy IPO: Issue oversubscribed 6.41x with 1 day left
GK Energy's IPO is turning heads—it's already oversubscribed 6.41 times with one day left to go.
Non-institutional investors (think HNIs and savvy individuals) led the pack, bidding for over 10 times their allotted shares, while retail investors followed at nearly 7x.
The ₹464 crore issue closes September 23 and is priced between ₹145-₹153 per share.
What does GK Energy do?
Founded by Gopal Rajaram Kabra and Mehul Ajit Shah, Pune-based GK Energy is India's largest pure play provider of EPC services for solar-powered agricultural water pump systems.
They handle everything from design to installation—helping farmers switch to greener tech for irrigation.
Fresh issue proceeds
Anchor investors have already put in over ₹139 crore before the IPO even opened.
Most of the fresh funds raised (about ₹322 crore) will go toward long-term working capital, with the rest supporting general business needs as GK Energy looks to expand its impact on sustainable agriculture across India.