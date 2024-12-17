Summarize Simplifying... In short India's Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, asserts that the Q2 GDP slowdown was a temporary hiccup, not just for India, but globally.

She emphasized India's steady economic growth, averaging 8.3% over the past three years, and clarified that the manufacturing sector's slowdown is sector-specific.

India's GDP growth rate slowed down to 5.4% in Q2

Q2 GDP slowdown was a temporary blip: Nirmala Sitharaman

What's the story Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman informed the Lok Sabha on December 17 that the government views the GDP growth slowdown in Q2FY25 as a "temporary blip" and expects improvement in the coming quarters. Her response came as a reply to the discussion on 'Supplementary Demands for Grants - First Batch 2024-25 in Lok Sabha.' India's GDP growth fell to a seven-quarter low of 5.4% in the second quarter of FY25, a significant drop from the 6.7% growth in the first quarter.

India's economic performance amid global challenges

Sitharaman highlighted that the second quarter was difficult not just for India but for many global economies. She stressed on India's consistent economic performance, with an average GDP growth rate of 8.3% over the last three years. Addressing concerns over the slowdown of the manufacturing sector, Sitharaman clarified that it isn't generalized and is limited to a few sectors. In Q2, mining contracted by 0.1% (first deceleration in two years) while manufacturing slowed down drastically to 2.2% from 7% earlier.

Sitharaman highlights improvement in inflation, employment levels

On inflation, Sitharaman noted that retail inflation has been better controlled under the current government than previous ones. She said retail inflation was at 4.8% from April to October 2024-25, the lowest since the COVID-19 pandemic. In November, retail inflation stood at 5.5%, slightly lower from a previous high of 6.2% in October. Consumer prices remained above 5% for a third consecutive month.