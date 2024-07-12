In short Simplifying... In short India's retail inflation hit a 5-month high of 5.1% in June, driven by a surge in food prices, particularly vegetables like tomatoes, potatoes, and onions due to weather-related issues.

Despite this, the inflation rate remains within the Reserve Bank of India's acceptable range of 2-6%.

Experts predict this inflation uptick won't significantly impact the Indian stock market.

India's inflation primarily rose due to food prices

India's retail inflation touches 5-month high of 5.1% this June

By Akash Pandey 06:24 pm Jul 12, 202406:24 pm

What's the story India's retail inflation rose to 5.08% in June, marking the first increase in five months, according to government data. This exceeds the previous month's 12-month low of 4.75%. The surge was primarily driven by a rise in food prices due to factors such as heatwaves, below-normal monsoon rains, and higher prices for fruits and vegetables. "Heatwaves in May-June and festive demand have all contributed to the sequential uptick in vegetable prices," stated Rajani Sinha, Chief Economist at CareEdge.

Price hike

Food inflation nearly doubles, vegetable prices skyrocket

Food inflation, which makes up about half of the overall Consumer Price Index (CPI) basket, jumped to 9.55% in June from 8.69% in May and 4.55% in June 2023. Vegetable prices saw a significant increase with items such as tomatoes, potatoes, and onions experiencing substantial price hikes due to weather-related disruptions in agricultural production. "Onion and tomato have witnessed double-digit sequential growth while potato prices have risen by high single digits in June," Sinha noted.

Inflation trends

Rural inflation rises, urban inflation moderates slightly

Rural inflation in India also saw an increase in June, rising to 5.67% from 4.78% in June 2023 and 5.34% in May. Conversely, urban inflation moderated slightly to 4.39% in June from 4.21% in May, and 4.96% in June 2023. Despite these increases, India's retail inflation has remained within the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s tolerance band of 2-6%, moving further away from its median target of 4%.

Market outlook

RBI's inflation target and market impact

Earlier in June, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das stated that India's inflation is reaching its target of 4%, emphasizing the central bank's desire for a gradual and durable process. Despite the rise in inflation, experts believe it will unlikely have any significant negative impact on the Indian stock market. "CPI inflation is likely to edge up to 5% in June from 4.75% in May due to food inflation," said Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities.