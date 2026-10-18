Foreign investors pull ₹52,100 cr from Indian equities in October

Total FPI outflows from Indian equities this year have already hit ₹3.12 lakh crore, way past last year's numbers.

With US inflation worries and possible Fed rate hikes, American assets look more attractive right now.

Interestingly, while FPIs are ditching financial and oil sector shares here, they're still buying into areas like entertainment and healthcare.

Experts say future moves will depend on global factors like crude prices and U.S.-Iran relations, so the rollercoaster isn't over yet.