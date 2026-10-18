Foreign investors pull ₹52,100 cr from Indian equities in October
Foreign investors just pulled ₹52,100 crore out of Indian stocks in October, the second big exit in a row after September's ₹35,861 crore outflow.
The main reasons? High oil prices, rising US bond yields, and a stronger dollar are making global markets shaky and pushing investors to look elsewhere.
FPI outflows ₹3.12L cr this year
Total FPI outflows from Indian equities this year have already hit ₹3.12 lakh crore, way past last year's numbers.
With US inflation worries and possible Fed rate hikes, American assets look more attractive right now.
Interestingly, while FPIs are ditching financial and oil sector shares here, they're still buying into areas like entertainment and healthcare.
Experts say future moves will depend on global factors like crude prices and U.S.-Iran relations, so the rollercoaster isn't over yet.