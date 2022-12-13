Business

Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in the Bahamas; to be extradited

Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in the Bahamas; to be extradited

Written by Athik Saleh Dec 13, 2022, 09:33 am 1 min read

Sam Bankman-Fried will be now extradited to the US (Photo credit: Twitter/Lam Yik)

Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced founder and former CEO of collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX, has been arrested in the Bahamas. Bahamian authorities arrested Bankman-Fried at the behest of the US attorney for the Southern District of New York. His arrest is the first concrete step by authorities after the multi-billion dollar implosion of FTX, once one of the biggest crypto exchanges in the world.

Bankman-Fried arrested after formal confirmation of charges

The Bahamian attorney general's office confirmed that it proceeded with Bankman-Fried's arrest after receiving confirmation of charges against him. He is expected to be extradited soon to the US to face trial. "Earlier this evening, Bahamian authorities arrested Samuel Bankman-Fried at the request of the U.S. Government, based on a sealed indictment filed by the SDNY," said the US attorney's office on Twitter.