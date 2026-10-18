FPIs have pulled out 3.12L/cr from Indian equities this year
Business
Big money is leaving Indian markets: Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) have pulled out ₹3.12 lakh crore from equities this year, mainly thanks to high oil prices, rising US bond yields, and a stronger dollar.
October alone saw a sharp exit of ₹52,100 crore, flipping the earlier trend of inflows.
Indian financial and oil stocks pressured
Financial and oil-related stocks continued to face selling pressure, but there was some fresh interest in digital services and healthcare.
Experts point to US inflation worries and possible Federal Reserve rate hikes pushing investors toward US assets instead.