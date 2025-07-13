FPIs persist in purchasing Indian stocks in July
Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) are still betting big on Indian markets, adding ₹3,839 crore to local stocks in July 2025.
This marks the fourth month in a row of steady inflows, starting with April's ₹4,223 crore and peaking at nearly ₹20,000 crore in May.
While this support has helped the market recover, the Sensex is still about 3,500 points below its all-time high.
FPIs have been consistent buyers since April
After a slow start to 2025—FPIs were actually selling earlier this year—they've shifted gears and become consistent buyers since April.
VK Vijayakumar from Geojit Financial Services notes that FPIs might look elsewhere if overseas markets get cheaper, but for now their investments are helping shape India's market mood.
For context: last year saw much bigger gains (up to 17%), so these inflows are playing a key role as global markets stay unpredictable.