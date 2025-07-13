FPIs persist in purchasing Indian stocks in July

FPIs have been consistent buyers since April

After a slow start to 2025—FPIs were actually selling earlier this year—they've shifted gears and become consistent buyers since April.

VK Vijayakumar from Geojit Financial Services notes that FPIs might look elsewhere if overseas markets get cheaper, but for now their investments are helping shape India's market mood.

For context: last year saw much bigger gains (up to 17%), so these inflows are playing a key role as global markets stay unpredictable.