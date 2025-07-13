India's Russian oil imports reach near-annual peak

Russia isn't just another supplier anymore—it's now India's number one source for crude oil, with three big refineries handling most of it before sending refined products to G7+ countries. Meanwhile, India is buying less from Iraq and only slightly more from the UAE, with imports from Saudi Arabia remaining flat, showing a real shift away from old favorites.

India is also buying more oil from the US

India isn't putting all its eggs in one basket: imports from the US jumped over 50% this year too.

While China still buys more Russian oil than anyone else, India is catching up fast—and juggling energy deals with diplomatic challenges like possible US tariffs on Russian trade.

For a country that runs on energy, these moves are about keeping options open and prices down.