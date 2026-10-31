From November 1 GST simplifies registration for 9.5L e-commerce sellers
Big update for small e-commerce sellers: From November 1, GST registration is getting easier.
Now, small suppliers selling goods through e-commerce platforms in multiple states/UTs and who do not have a physical presence can use the e-commerce platform's warehouses in that state/UT as their principal place of business, opening up more markets without extra hassle.
Around 9.5 lakh sellers are set to benefit from these changes.
GST portal reduces paperwork, automates refunds
The GST portal is getting a user-friendly upgrade with clearer steps and less paperwork, so fewer registrations get rejected.
Plus, refund claims for the full refund claim of excess balance in the electronic cash ledger and 90% of the amount claimed for refunds on zero-rated supplies and inverted duty structure will be processed automatically without officer intervention: no more long waits for your money.
These reforms, rolled out after the October GST Council meeting, aim to make tax compliance simpler and help small businesses grow in India's e-commerce space.