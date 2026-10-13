FSSAI moves to require manufacturing, expiry and batch details online
FSSAI, India's food safety authority, is updating its rules for apps such as Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy Instamart.
FSSAI is planning to amend the rules so consumers can see manufacturing, expiry, and batch information before ordering.
The goal? More transparency for online consumers using ecommerce and quick-commerce platforms.
FSSAI inspects dark stores, cloud kitchens
After hearing complaints from customers about missing or unclear information, FSSAI started inspecting dark stores and cloud kitchens run by quick-delivery apps.
Even though best-before dates have been required since 2017, many platforms have not kept up, often blaming huge inventories for the slip-ups.
Still, FSSAI is pushing big brands such as Nestle and PepsiCo to lead by example with honest labeling and wants all companies to step up their accountability game.