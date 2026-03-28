Fundrise Innovation Fund shares tumble 34% after volatile $575 spike

Fundrise market value exceeds net assets

Fundrise lets regular investors get in on private tech giants like Anthropic and SpaceX (with a catch: most investors are restricted from selling for the first six months after the listing).

The fund has a market value of slightly more than $6 billion versus net assets of $679 million, a huge gap that's raising eyebrows about possible overhype.

With SpaceX and Anthropic both eyeing massive IPOs soon, it's a high-risk, high-reward play that's got everyone talking.