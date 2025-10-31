GAIL's profit dips 26% this quarter: Here's why

GAIL's total income nudged up to ₹35,894 crore

Even though GAIL's total income nudged up to ₹35,894 crore this quarter, their expenses climbed too, reaching ₹33,608 crore.

The petrochemicals segment alone saw a loss of ₹345 crore.

On the bright side, GAIL is still investing big: they spent ₹1,662 crore on new projects like pipelines and petrochemical plants and dedicated a major pipeline and received authorization for another expansion to keep growth moving.