GAIL's profit dips 26% this quarter: Here's why
Business
GAIL (India) Ltd's net profit dropped by 26% this quarter, landing at ₹1,989 crore.
The main reasons? Losses in its petrochemicals business and flat earnings from natural gas transmission.
Compared to last quarter, that's a 16.5% dip.
GAIL's total income nudged up to ₹35,894 crore
Even though GAIL's total income nudged up to ₹35,894 crore this quarter, their expenses climbed too, reaching ₹33,608 crore.
The petrochemicals segment alone saw a loss of ₹345 crore.
On the bright side, GAIL is still investing big: they spent ₹1,662 crore on new projects like pipelines and petrochemical plants and dedicated a major pipeline and received authorization for another expansion to keep growth moving.