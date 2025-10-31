Patanjali Foods's profits soar 67% as FMCG, edible oil sales rise

FMCG sales shot up by 30% year-on-year, while edible oil—still the company's main breadwinner—grew 17%. Together, these segments brought in most of the ₹9,345 crore revenue this quarter. Profits were also helped by steady margins.

Diversification and expansion help boost sales

Patanjali isn't just sticking to basics—they've expanded oil palm plantations past 1 lakh hectares and ramped up exports to 23 countries.

Festive demand for dry fruits, spices, and soya gave sales another lift.

Plus, smaller categories like skincare, home care, nutraceuticals, and even wind power chipped in to keep things moving up.