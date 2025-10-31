Patanjali Foods's profits soar 67% as FMCG, edible oil sales rise
Patanjali Foods just reported a 67% surge in net profit for the July-September quarter, reaching ₹517 crore compared to ₹309 crore last year.
The boost came from a strong 21% rise in revenue, driven mostly by higher sales of FMCG products and edible oils.
Main segments drive revenue growth
FMCG sales shot up by 30% year-on-year, while edible oil—still the company's main breadwinner—grew 17%.
Together, these segments brought in most of the ₹9,345 crore revenue this quarter.
Profits were also helped by steady margins.
Diversification and expansion help boost sales
Patanjali isn't just sticking to basics—they've expanded oil palm plantations past 1 lakh hectares and ramped up exports to 23 countries.
Festive demand for dry fruits, spices, and soya gave sales another lift.
Plus, smaller categories like skincare, home care, nutraceuticals, and even wind power chipped in to keep things moving up.