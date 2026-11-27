GitHub expects India data residency to attract financial, public-sector clients
What's the story
GitHub has announced plans to launch a new service for local code storage in India, starting December. The move is aimed at attracting financial services firms and public sector organizations that have been hesitant to adopt cloud solutions due to the need for keeping their code within the country, Sharryn Napier, head of Asia Pacific at GitHub told Moneycontrol. Napier said this new offering would be hosted on Microsoft Azure.
Service benefits
New service to let enterprises and multinationals store source code
The new service will let Indian enterprises and multinationals operating in the country store their source code and some repository data on GitHub Enterprise Cloud in India.
The move is expected to open up new business opportunities for GitHub, especially among organizations that have been maintaining their own development infrastructure due to the need for keeping their code within India's borders.
Revenue prospects
Telecommunications a key industry for GitHub
Napier said the new capability would open up new opportunities for GitHub in two key markets. The company had already launched data residency in Australia and Japan about a year ago.
It also sees telecommunications as an industry where the location of code storage could determine cloud provider selection.
Todd Manion, GitHub's VP of product, confirmed that enterprise content covered by the India offering will remain in the country.
AI integration
Copilot processing developer prompts in US and EU
Manion also addressed the question of where a model processes a developer's prompt for users of Copilot, GitHub's AI coding assistant.
He said the capability is already available in the US and EU, but didn't provide a launch date for India.
Napier added that Indian IT services firms are using development tools to serve banks, manufacturers, and public sector customers across geographies.
Platform enhancement
GitHub's new Git backend can handle over 7,000 writes/second
Manion said the increasing use of AI agents to write and review code is also driving GitHub's investment in its global platform.
The company's new Git backend, built on Azure Blob Storage, can handle over 7,000 writes per second.
GitHub is also collaborating with Microsoft Research to develop tools for enterprises to check code for vulnerabilities as development speeds up.