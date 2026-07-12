Indian households barely invest in financial assets: UBS report
What's the story
The 2026 UBS Global Wealth Report has revealed a major difference in the composition of wealth between India and other countries. While global personal wealth surged by 10.8% in US dollar terms in 2025, more than double the growth rate of previous years, India still lags behind with only about one-fourth of its household wealth invested in financial assets. This highlights India's continued reliance on real estate and other physical assets for wealth accumulation.
Market impact
Uneven growth in global wealth
The UBS report noted that the global surge in personal wealth was largely fueled by robust financial markets and a significant rise in non-financial assets. However, it also warned that this growth wasn't evenly distributed across all countries. "This growth was fueled by strong financial markets and a notable increase in non-financial assets," the report said. "However, the gains were uneven: while average wealth rose notably, median wealth actually declined."
Asset composition
Asset composition differences
The UBS report also highlighted the stark difference in asset composition between India and other countries. It found that financial assets account for just 25.8% of gross wealth in India, one of the lowest among the 56 markets studied. In contrast, countries like Sweden, Israel, and Taiwan see financial assets making up over 80% of household wealth while the US sees nearly 79%.
Debt profile
Debt profile of Indian households
The UBS report also shed light on the debt profile of Indian households, which is relatively lower than many developed economies. It found that debt accounts for 8.2% of gross wealth in India, much lower than over 20% in Switzerland and the UK or 23.4% in Brazil. This further highlights India's unique position on the global wealth landscape where household leverage remains comparatively modest.