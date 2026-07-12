Financial assets account for just 25.8% of gross wealth in India

Indian households barely invest in financial assets: UBS report

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:57 pm Jul 12, 202605:57 pm

What's the story

The 2026 UBS Global Wealth Report has revealed a major difference in the composition of wealth between India and other countries. While global personal wealth surged by 10.8% in US dollar terms in 2025, more than double the growth rate of previous years, India still lags behind with only about one-fourth of its household wealth invested in financial assets. This highlights India's continued reliance on real estate and other physical assets for wealth accumulation.