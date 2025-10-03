Goa's new startup policy aims to boost innovation

What does this mean for students and young entrepreneurs?

If you're a student or a young entrepreneur, there are schemes like Campus Innovation (for student projects) and Skill Enhancement (covering costs for tech courses like AI).

Women-led startups get extra support—think mentoring, monthly allowances, and dedicated funding.

Plus, with new IT labs and innovation centers on the way, Goa wants to make itself a real launchpad for anyone ready to build something bold.