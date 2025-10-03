Goa's new startup policy aims to boost innovation
Goa just rolled out its Startup Policy 2025, setting its sights on becoming India's creative capital.
The plan? Help launch 1,000 startups and create 10,000 new jobs by 2028.
The policy promises easier access to funding, stronger ties with the government and industry, and more chances for students and fresh founders to get their ideas off the ground.
What does this mean for students and young entrepreneurs?
If you're a student or a young entrepreneur, there are schemes like Campus Innovation (for student projects) and Skill Enhancement (covering costs for tech courses like AI).
Women-led startups get extra support—think mentoring, monthly allowances, and dedicated funding.
Plus, with new IT labs and innovation centers on the way, Goa wants to make itself a real launchpad for anyone ready to build something bold.