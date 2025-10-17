Gold hits record high as US economy falters
Gold just hit an all-time high of $4,379.93 per ounce this Friday (October 17, 2025), jumping 1.2% and notching its biggest weekly gain since 2008.
The surge started back in August and reflects how investors are leaning on gold for stability as the US economy wobbles and trade tensions with China heat up.
Gold's shine in India
With the US government shutdown delaying key economic updates and markets jittery due to ongoing trade tensions, gold is getting extra attention as a safe-haven—whether for jewelry or investment (which together make up most of global demand).
In India, prices are also breaking records, boosted by global trends and festive shopping.
What's driving the gold rally?
Worries about US credit quality, ongoing trade disputes, and a weakening dollar are pushing more people toward gold.
The Federal Reserve struck a dovish tone, citing a stagnant labor market, raising hopes for interest rate cuts—which tend to make gold more attractive.
Plus, central banks and gold-focused funds have been buying up, adding even more momentum to the rally.