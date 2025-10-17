₹9,000cr IPO boom in India's food and beverage sector
India's food and beverage sector is about to see a ₹9,000 crore IPO boom, with Milky Mist Dairy Food, Prestige Hospitality Ventures, and Orkla India (MTR Foods) leading the pack.
Milky Mist is aiming for a ₹2,035cr IPO, Prestige Hospitality is targeting ₹2,700cr, and Orkla India is planning nearly ₹5,000cr.
Other brands like Foodlink, Curefoods, Infifresh, and Cremica Foods are also lining up their own IPOs, while Haldiram Snacks is expected to file for a large ₹5,000-crore issue.
Who are these companies?
Milky Mist is all about dairy and ice creams. Prestige Hospitality runs upscale hotels and restaurants.
Orkla India (MTR Foods) is big in spices and packaged foods. Foodlink does luxury catering; Curefoods operates cloud kitchens like EatFit and CakeZone.
Infifresh is into packaged seafood, Cremica Foods makes biscuits and sauces, and Haldiram Snacks brings classic Indian snacks.
Why the buzz around this sector?
With more people spending on branded foods and incomes rising, investors are eyeing the F&B sector.
Companies are also formalizing how they get products to stores and boosting profits to win over customers from smaller players.