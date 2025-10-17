₹9,000cr IPO boom in India's food and beverage sector Business Oct 17, 2025

India's food and beverage sector is about to see a ₹9,000 crore IPO boom, with Milky Mist Dairy Food, Prestige Hospitality Ventures, and Orkla India (MTR Foods) leading the pack.

Milky Mist is aiming for a ₹2,035cr IPO, Prestige Hospitality is targeting ₹2,700cr, and Orkla India is planning nearly ₹5,000cr.

Other brands like Foodlink, Curefoods, Infifresh, and Cremica Foods are also lining up their own IPOs, while Haldiram Snacks is expected to file for a large ₹5,000-crore issue.