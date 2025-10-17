Hexaware sued for $500 million by US firm Natsoft

Natsoft says Hexaware misused confidential info from their partnership to build rival platforms, and even falsely presented itself as an official Natsoft partner. After a warning in February 2025, Hexaware allegedly made only minor tweaks but kept using the disputed tech.

Experts warn of growing risk for Indian IT firms

Hexaware denies the claims and says the case won't hit its finances, but experts warn this highlights the growing risk for Indian IT firms working with AI-driven platforms—especially in the US, where patent laws are strict and lawsuits can get expensive.

Experts recommend that firms strengthen internal IP management and due diligence to protect innovation and avoid these legal headaches.