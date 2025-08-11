Gold prices fall as Trump-Putin meeting eases political tension

Gold often shines when the world feels shaky—so when big political tensions ease up, prices can fall fast. With a key US inflation report coming Tuesday and the Federal Reserve weighing interest rate cuts, what happens next could shake up gold (and maybe your investments) even more.

Investors aren't bailing

A weaker US jobs report has many betting on Fed rate cuts in September, which usually helps gold.

Still, investors aren't bailing: positions in gold futures actually went up last week.

Trade talks between the US and China are also on the radar for anyone watching where gold heads next.