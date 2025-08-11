Gold prices fall as Trump-Putin meeting eases political tension
Gold prices slipped by 0.7% to $3,376.67 per ounce on Monday after reaching their highest since July 23 last week.
The drop followed news that US President Trump and Russia's Putin will meet soon to discuss the Ukraine conflict, calming investor nerves and lowering gold's appeal as a safe haven.
Gold often shines when the world feels shaky
Gold often shines when the world feels shaky—so when big political tensions ease up, prices can fall fast.
With a key US inflation report coming Tuesday and the Federal Reserve weighing interest rate cuts, what happens next could shake up gold (and maybe your investments) even more.
Investors aren't bailing
A weaker US jobs report has many betting on Fed rate cuts in September, which usually helps gold.
Still, investors aren't bailing: positions in gold futures actually went up last week.
Trade talks between the US and China are also on the radar for anyone watching where gold heads next.