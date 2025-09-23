Gold, silver prices skyrocket in India: What experts say

Gold's global surge and US rate cut impact

Experts say it's all about uncertainty—Colin Shah from Kama Jewelry points to global tensions making gold feel like a safe bet.

Avinash Gupta of the All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council adds that worries over US policies have central banks buying more gold than usual; he thinks prices could soon hit $3,900-$4,000 an ounce.

Saumil Gandhi at HDFC Securities notes that if the US cuts rates again, precious metals could stay pricey since dollars and bonds become less appealing by comparison.