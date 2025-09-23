Indian IT firms invest $1 billion in US local hiring
Indian IT companies have spent over $1 billion to hire and train local workers in the US, moving away from relying on H-1B visas.
With new visa fees applicable from 2026 and a focus on enhancing local hiring, these firms are concentrating more on building teams directly in the States.
H-1B visa numbers have drastically reduced
The number of H-1B visas for Indian tech workers dropped from nearly 15,000 in 2015 to just over 10,000 by 2024—now less than 1% of their total employee base.
Instead of flying people over, companies are upskilling locals and filling skill gaps right there.
India's IT sector is booming
Even with these challenges, India's IT sector is still thriving—contributing over 7% to India's GDP and growing to $282.6 billion last year. It's expected to reach $300 billion soon.
Nasscom points out that programs like H-1B still matter for innovation and economic growth on both sides.