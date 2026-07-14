Goldman Sachs predicts Nifty will rise about 9.5% to 26,500
Business
Goldman Sachs is feeling optimistic about the Indian stock market, predicting the Nifty index will climb about 9.5% to reach 26,500.
The current buzz comes from positive local trends like cheaper commodities and a steady rupee, which have helped the market bounce back after a small dip.
Goldman backs large-cap local demand stocks
If you're thinking about investing, Goldman suggests looking at banks, tourism companies, and energy refiners: they're expected to gain from this rally.
The firm is backing big names like Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Adani Power, IndiGo (InterGlobe Aviation), and Indian Hotels.
Their advice? Stick with large-cap stocks and focus on sectors powered by local demand rather than exports.