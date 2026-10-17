Google and Meta deepen Reliance Industries partnership for AI cloud
Business
Google and Meta have leveled up their partnership with Reliance Industries, moving from just investors in Jio Platforms to hands-on collaborators in India's AI and cloud scene.
What started as a big funding round back in 2020, where Jio Platforms raised ₹1,52,056 crore, has now turned into a major tech alliance that could shape how digital services grow across India.
Meta Llama models, Google Jamnagar cloud
Meta is bringing its Llama AI models to the table, while Google is building a new cloud region in Jamnagar.
This isn't just about tech upgrades: it's about helping Reliance go beyond telecom and become a bigger player in digital and AI services.
For anyone interested in how global tech giants are shaping India's digital future, this is one partnership to watch.