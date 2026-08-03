Google cuts HCLTech outsourcing deal by about $50 million a year
Business
Google just cut its outsourcing deal with HCLTech by around $50 million a year, shrinking the original around $200 million contract.
This move is part of Google's push to use more AI and automation and to work with fewer vendors.
For HCLTech, which earns nearly $14.7 billion annually, the financial hit is pretty minor.
HCLTech reassigns nearly 1,000 Google-account employees
Even with the contract cut, HCLTech does not appear to be signaling mass layoffs.
Nearly 1,000 employees working on the Google account will be shifted to new roles within the company.
HCLTech wins $1.14B Europe deal
Despite losing some business from Google, HCLTech landed a fresh $1.14 billion deal in Europe.
The industry's shifting focus on AI means IT companies are now expected to deliver smarter tech solutions instead of just manpower-heavy contracts.