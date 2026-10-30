Google Finland data center plans on hold after police probe
Google's broader plans as part of its $15 billion Europe-wide investment to build AI data centers, electricity infrastructure, and other facilities in Finland are on hold after local police started investigating possible environmental law violations.
Authorities say Google's local arm, Tuike Finland, may have cleared forests and drained land at the Muhos site without proper environmental checks, a move that could break Finnish water laws.
Oras Tynkkynen demands Google follow rules
The controversy sparked criticism from Finnish Green Party MP Oras Tynkkynen, who stressed that global companies need to respect local rules.
He said there is no reason why a leading international tech firm can get off the hook for not fulfilling its local responsibilities.
Even with this bump in the road, Finland still attracts tech giants thanks to its cool climate and green energy.
But this case highlights how tricky it can be for countries to balance tech growth with protecting nature.