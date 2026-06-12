Google, Meta invest $300M to train workers for AI boom

Market impact

Data center development boom

The urgency behind these investments is evident when you consider scale of data center development in the US. In 2025, permits were issued for 176 new data centers across 34 states, a record high since the first data center permit was recorded in 1976. This construction boom is reshaping labor markets in communities far removed from traditional technology hubs like California and New York, creating demand for skilled trades workers even in states with little exposure to the tech industry.