Google, Meta invest $300M to train workers for AI boom
What's the story
In a major development, tech giants Google and Meta have announced massive investments in skilled trades training. The move comes as the artificial intelligence (AI) industry faces a shortage of workers who can perform tasks like laying pipes, wiring circuits, and welding steel. The two companies are investing a total of $300 million to train electricians, welders, pipe fitters, and other laborers needed for the construction of data centers across the US.
Google's initiative
Google's $50 million investment
Google has announced a $50 million investment in skilled trades training programs across the US. The company is targeting construction workers, electricians, plumbers, pipe fitters and welders. These are all professions that are critical to AI and energy infrastructure. Some partnerships for this initiative have already been established, a Google spokesperson confirmed.
Meta's contribution
Meta's $250 million program
Meta has also announced a $250 million program to train Americans specifically for data center construction roles. The announcement comes as the scale of physical infrastructure required to power the AI industry has outpaced the available workforce. According to Associated Builders and Contractors, a trade group, the construction industry needs an estimated 349,000 new workers this year alone to meet demand elevated by artificial intelligence.
Other tech giants
Support from other tech giants
Oracle and Microsoft have also expanded existing initiatives aimed at building a pipeline of workers capable of supporting the AI build-out. These efforts highlight a growing recognition across the technology sector that the race to dominate AI will be won or lost not just in research laboratories but on construction sites. "The constraint on growth isn't hiring more engineers. It's building physical infrastructure," said Rob Lalka, a business professor at Tulane University.
Training strategy
Training the workforce
Google and Meta are relying on established trade organizations to deliver their programs, as they are more experienced in training workers to use software than operate heavy machinery. Google's initiative includes partnerships with bodies such as the International Training Institute for the sheet metal and air conditioning industry. The approach has been welcomed by labor groups that have long argued for greater investment in trade apprenticeships and workforce development.
Market impact
Data center development boom
The urgency behind these investments is evident when you consider scale of data center development in the US. In 2025, permits were issued for 176 new data centers across 34 states, a record high since the first data center permit was recorded in 1976. This construction boom is reshaping labor markets in communities far removed from traditional technology hubs like California and New York, creating demand for skilled trades workers even in states with little exposure to the tech industry.
Project pushback
Controversy surrounding the issue
The push to build more data centers has not been without controversy. Critics have highlighted the number of redundancies technology companies have attributed to AI-driven automation, questioning if the same industry eliminating jobs in one sector can credibly position itself as a champion of workforce development in another. Community-level resistance has also emerged with residents across the US protesting proposed data center projects in their neighborhoods.