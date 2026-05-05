Google parent Alphabet wants to raise $3.5B via bond sale

Alphabet Inc, the parent company of Google , has returned to the euro market with a mega bond deal. The tech giant is looking to raise at least €3 billion ($3.5 billion) in bonds across six tranches, as per Bloomberg. The longest tranche of the deal, which matures in 2063, is being talked about at a price of 205 basis points above midswaps.

Investment plans Proceeds to be used for general corporate purposes The proceeds from this bond sale, and any concurrent offering, will be used for general corporate purposes. These could include repaying outstanding debt. Alphabet had announced last week that it is planning capital expenditures of up to $190 billion this year. The amount will be invested heavily in data centers critical to its artificial intelligence (AI) ambitions.

Industry spending Tech giants' expenditure on AI data center equipment Along with Alphabet, other tech behemoths such as Meta, Microsoft, and Amazon are also planning to spend up to $725 billion this year on AI data center equipment and other capital. The amount is a significant increase from their earlier projections. Ian Horn, a portfolio manager at Muzinich & Co Ltd, said these companies will become an increasingly larger part of the bond market just like they did in the equity market.

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