Forget forex! You can pay abroad using Google Pay UPI

By Pratyaksh Srivastava 02:11 pm Jan 17, 202402:11 pm

Google Pay and India's National Payments Corporation (NPCI) have teamed up to expand the reach of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) beyond India's borders. Indians travelling overseas will now be able to pay foreign merchants using UPI on GPay. This would eliminate the hassle of using international cards and forex. The deal between Google Pay and NPCI also involves the creation of UPI-like digital payment systems in other countries, and simplify remittance processes internationally.

Convenience for Indians travelling abroad

When you are traveling abroad, you will be able to pay foreign merchants using Google Pay UPI, and in the currency of that country. Notably, PhonePe and Paytm already offer this service. UPI payments are currently accepted in Singapore, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Oman, Qatar, USA, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and the UK. GPay will also be joining the list of apps and banks that would enable person-to-person foreign remittance service through UPI. At present, Singapore and India offer this service.

Sharing expertise and expanding digital payment ecosystems

Deeksha Kaushal, Director, Partnerships, Google Pay India said, "We are delighted to support NIPL toward expanding the reach of UPI to international markets." Ritesh Shukla, CEO, NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL), said, "We are also excited about enabling a seamless and more connected international remittance network by further expanding UPI's cross-border interoperability feature."