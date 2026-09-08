Google restarting Duane Arnold nuclear plant with $1.9B DOE loan
Business
Google said it would bring an Iowa nuclear power plant back from the dead, thanks to a $1.9 billion loan from the US Department of Energy.
The plant has been shut since a 2020 storm, but with this funding, it's set to restart in 2029.
AI demand drives tech nuclear investments
With AI and cloud computing eating up more electricity than ever, companies like Google, Microsoft, and Meta are investing in nuclear power for reliable, clean energy.
Google is reportedly looking to build up to six data centers near the Duane Arnold plant, helping cover 18% of Iowa's demand growth since 2021, showing how tech growth is reshaping the energy game.