Google to invest $15 billion in India's AI infrastructure
Google is investing $15 billion to build a huge AI data center in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh—their biggest investment in India yet.
The new hub, set to roll out over the next five years, will join Google's global AI network across 12 countries and is expected to bring 188,000 jobs to the region, according to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.
Project in partnership with Adani Group and Airtel
This project is a joint effort with Adani Group and Airtel. The facility will run on clean energy and feature a subsea gateway for faster international connectivity.
With India pushing for more local innovation—and companies aiming for carbon neutrality by 2030—the AI hub is expected to have a significant impact on tech jobs and sustainable growth, based on the job creation and clean energy initiatives outlined.