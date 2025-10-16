Google to invest $15 billion in India's AI infrastructure Business Oct 16, 2025

Google is investing $15 billion to build a huge AI data center in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh—their biggest investment in India yet.

The new hub, set to roll out over the next five years, will join Google's global AI network across 12 countries and is expected to bring 188,000 jobs to the region, according to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.