Government forms 6-member committee to improve relief for exporters
The government just set up a six-member committee to make its RELIEF initiative work better for Indian exporters, especially those facing high shipping costs and trade hiccups in Gulf and West Asian markets.
Backed by the ₹25,060 crore Export Promotion Mission, this move is all about making sure funds actually reach the people who need them.
Panel to check claims and funds
This team will track how well RELIEF is working so far, check on claims processed and available funds, and spot any roadblocks holding things back.
With three officials from the DGFT, and one each from the departments of commerce, financial services and Export Credit Guarantee Corporation of India (ECGC), the team's main goal is to smooth out fund management and help exporters deal with ongoing logistics and financial challenges.