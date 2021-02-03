In her annual Budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the initial public offering (IPO) of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) will be launched. Now, after the mega announcement, a high-ranking official informed that the government could give policyholders a chance to become shareholders. According to Dipam Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey, nearly 10% of the IPO could be reserved for policyholders.

Statement 'Why should only government have LIC's shares?'

In an interview with TOI, Pandey dismissed the idea of only the government holding shares of LIC. "For LIC IPO, we have put it in the Act that we will offer something to the policyholders. We are telling the policyholders to become shareholders. Up to 10% can be offered to policyholders. They are the same retail investors," he said.

Quote LIC has a natural advantage, underlined Pandey

"The second point is LIC will also change. LIC also has to innovate because they have such a large market share. They have a natural advantage," he said.

Details Pandey is confident that disinvestment revenue target will be achieved

Notably, the disinvestment revenue target for FY22 is Rs. 1.75 lakh crore, lesser than FY21's aim of Rs. 2.14 lakh crore. When asked if it's achievable, Pandey replied in the affirmative, blaming the pandemic for last year's performance. "Last year, COVID-19 set in when several of our transactions were just put out and we had to make a lot of extensions on request of the investors," he revealed.

Reaction Biggest reform since 1991, a watershed moment: Pandey

Further, the official also dubbed the privatization policy a watershed moment, that has given a roadmap for four-five years. "I think after the 1991 reforms, far as the public sector is concerned, this is the biggest reform. For the first time, we have said the entire non-strategic sector is available, which means you have a steel sector, it's completely available for privatization, (sic)" he said.

Details He maintained that idle assets don't help the economy