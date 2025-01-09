Grow your garden and your rewards with these credit cards
What's the story
For rooftop gardeners in India, the right credit card is more than just a payment tool—it's an essential partner in cultivating a beautiful, green space.
Whether you're investing in new pots, seeds, or the latest gardening gadgets, a card that rewards you for these purchases can make your gardening dreams more affordable.
In this guide, we've rounded up the top five credit cards tailored specifically for green thumbs, with perks that bring more value to your rooftop oasis.
HDFC Infinia
Premium rewards for serious gardeners
The HDFC Bank Infinia Credit Card is perfect for high-spending gardeners. With a 3.3% reward rate, you can quickly rack up points on all your gardening purchases.
While it does have a ₹12,500 plus GST annual fee, perks like unlimited airport lounge access more than make up for it.
You can redeem your rewards for a wide range of gardening supplies, further cementing its appeal to dedicated green thumbs.
Axis Ace
Budget-friendly cashback offers
The Axis Bank ACE Credit Card is a great choice for cost-conscious gardeners who don't want to skimp on perks.
For a reasonable annual fee of ₹499 plus taxes, you get 2% cashback on bill payments and 4% on dining.
This is especially useful for offsetting utility bills for your rooftop garden and expenses at nurseries or online plant shops.
SBI Click
Optimize online gardening purchases
For people who love to shop online for their gardening needs, the SBI Simply Click Credit Card is a dream come true!
With 5X rewards on online platforms and a super low joining fee of only ₹499, it takes shopping to the next level.
You can redeem your accumulated points for all kinds of must-have gardening items, which makes it super fun and rewarding.
ICICI Platinum
Hassle-free approval with benefits
The ICICI Instant Platinum Card is perfect for individuals looking for easy approval without the burden of high fees.
With no joining fee and a waived annual fee with regular usage, this card is ideal for gardeners who desire a hassle-free credit solution.
You can utilize your accumulated reward points to offset expenses related to maintaining or upgrading your rooftop garden.
IDFC HPCL Power+
Savings on fuel and utilities
Finally, the IDFC FIRST Bank HPCL Power+ Credit Card is designed for gardeners with varied spending patterns, encompassing fuel, utilities, and groceries — all essential for nurturing a flourishing rooftop garden.
Boasting an annual fee of ₹499 plus GST (waivable upon spending ₹150,000), this card further provides up to four free airport lounge accesses per year, complemented by substantial cashback potential in categories vital for gardeners.