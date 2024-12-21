Summarize Simplifying... In short The GST Council is shaking up tax rates, with used cars and EVs seeing a hike from 12% to 18%.

Meanwhile, ready-to-eat popcorn will now have a 5% GST, and packaged ones will be at 12%.

The big news? Gift vouchers might be exempt from GST, being treated as prepaid instruments.

The Council is also considering reducing the 18% GST on food delivery platforms to 5%.

Luxury items like watches, pens, shoes, and apparel might see a tax increase, while a separate 35% tax slab for 'sin goods' is under discussion.

Today's GST Council meeting was chaired by Nirmala Sitharaman

Your gift vouchers will now be exempted from GST

By Akash Pandey 07:09 pm Dec 21, 2024

What's the story The 55th Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting, chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, was held in Jaisalmer today. The Council discussed a number of issues including possible tax relief on insurance and gift vouchers. The meeting also discussed raising the tax rate on used electric vehicles (EVs), clarified the levy on food delivery apps, and recommended exempting gift vouchers from GST.

Tax adjustments

GST rate revision on used EVs, flavored popcorn

The Council has approved an increase in the GST rate on used cars and EVs from 12% to 18%. Further, ready-to-eat popcorn will now attract a 5% GST while packaged and labeled ones will be charged a 12% GST. The meeting also mulled reducing the current 18% GST rate on food delivery platforms to 5%, without input tax credit (ITC).

Voucher exemption

Gift vouchers may be exempted from GST

The Council's law panel has recommended that gift vouchers should be treated as prepaid instruments as defined by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), used to discharge an obligation. This would put them in a category exempt from GST. "The clarification that transaction in vouchers is not liable to GST will put to rest all disputes regarding the nature of vouchers," said Bipin Sapra, partner at EY.

Tax reforms

GST Council mulls tax rate rationalization, luxury item levy

The Council also talked about rationalizing the tax rate for around 148 items, including possibly increasing the levy on luxury watches, pens, shoes and apparel. There were discussions about a separate 35% tax slab for so-called sin goods. However, states have different opinions on these proposals with some even opposing exemption or reduction in tax on certain products.