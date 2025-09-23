GST rate cut boosts sales of ACs, TVs

Price cuts help big names in home appliances

Big names in home appliances are feeling the impact: Haier India's N S Satish shared that AC sales nearly doubled compared to any other Monday, while Blue Star's B Thiagarajan saw a 20% jump compared to last year.

Super Plastronics' Avneet Singh Marwah also reported TV sales rising by up to 35%.

Even FMCG brands joined in with price cuts on basics like soap and shampoo—helping make this festive season a win for both buyers and sellers.