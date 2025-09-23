Next Article
GST rate cut boosts sales of ACs, TVs
Business
A fresh GST rate cut has made air conditioners and TVs a lot more affordable, just as the festive shopping season kicked off.
With the new 5% and 18% tax rates replacing the earlier four-rate duty regime, shoppers snapped up lower-priced gadgets and essentials during Navratra.
Price cuts help big names in home appliances
Big names in home appliances are feeling the impact: Haier India's N S Satish shared that AC sales nearly doubled compared to any other Monday, while Blue Star's B Thiagarajan saw a 20% jump compared to last year.
Super Plastronics' Avneet Singh Marwah also reported TV sales rising by up to 35%.
Even FMCG brands joined in with price cuts on basics like soap and shampoo—helping make this festive season a win for both buyers and sellers.