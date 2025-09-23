Indian students shift focus to STEM courses amid H-1B crunch
A steep $100,000 fee for most new H-1B visa applications in the US is shaking up study and career choices for Indian students.
With hiring foreign talent now much pricier, many are leaning toward STEM fields that offer better visa chances and higher returns, while non-STEM courses are seeing less interest due to shorter work authorization.
Upgrading skills, looking at alternative destinations
Interest in STEM programs—especially AI and digital finance—is on the rise, with upskilling platforms updating their offerings to match.
At the same time, more students are eyeing Europe, Canada, or Asia for smoother immigration options.
What does this mean for US education lenders?
US companies are now likely to sponsor only critical roles for H-1B visas.
This could mean more IT talent staying in India—and a tougher time ahead for US education lenders who count on international student borrowers.