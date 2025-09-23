Indian students shift focus to STEM courses amid H-1B crunch Business Sep 23, 2025

A steep $100,000 fee for most new H-1B visa applications in the US is shaking up study and career choices for Indian students.

With hiring foreign talent now much pricier, many are leaning toward STEM fields that offer better visa chances and higher returns, while non-STEM courses are seeing less interest due to shorter work authorization.