WSJ, Murdoch seek dismissal of Trump's $10bn defamation lawsuit
The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) and Rupert Murdoch want a judge to dismiss Donald Trump's defamation lawsuit, which claims a 2025 WSJ article damaged his reputation by linking him to a 2003 birthday greeting for Jeffrey Epstein.
WSJ's lawyers argue the case threatens press freedom and could make media outlets think twice before reporting on public figures.
Trump demands $10bn in damages
Trump is demanding $10 billion in damages, calling the birthday greeting "fake."
A letter released by House Democrats this month is key evidence, supposedly tying Trump to Epstein—but the White House said that the signature on the letter was not Trump's.
The Journal stands by its reporting, saying the story is accurate and backed by official documents.
The whole dispute spotlights ongoing tensions between politicians and the media.