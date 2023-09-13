After Zara, H&M to sell second-hand clothes: Here's why

Business

After Zara, H&M to sell second-hand clothes: Here's why

Written by Rishabh Raj September 13, 2023 | 05:30 pm 2 min read

The garments will be priced between $37 and $235

Fast fashion giant H&M is set to debut its second-hand clothing and accessories collection, "PRE-LOVED," at its flagship store in London, United Kingdom on October 5. The move comes as the European Union (EU) plans new regulations to reduce textile waste, and H&M acknowledges its role in the problem. The collection will feature garments from various brands and designers.

Addressing fashion industry's environmental impact

H&M has been vocal about the need for change in the fashion industry's production and consumption practices. The company has launched several initiatives to reduce its environmental impact, including a clothing rental service and now a second-hand clothing collection. With the EU planning new regulations to tackle textile waste, H&M is taking proactive steps to address environmental concerns.

Eclectic styles and brands in "PRE-LOVED" line-up

The "PRE-LOVED" collection at H&M's Regent Street store will feature metallic dresses, shirts, trench coats, and trendy knits. The collection will be updated daily with new items sourced from Flamingos Vintage Kilo. The garments will be priced between $37 and $235. The collection will include garments from several brands and designers, such as Arket, Cos, Monki, and Weekday.

Brands embrace second-hand market trend

Peer-to-peer resale of second-hand garments has become big business, with online platforms like thredUP, Vinted, and Depop multiplying. Brands are also launching their own second-hand services, with Zara launching its online second-hand service in France last week. H&M's move to launch its second-hand collection is a response to the growing demand for sustainable fashion and the need for the fashion industry to address its environmental impact.

Share this timeline